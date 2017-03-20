Will no one tell me what she sings?—
Perhaps the plaintive numbers flow
For old, unhappy, far-off things,
And battles long ago:
Or is it some more humble lay,
Familiar matter of to-day?
Some natural sorrow, loss, or pain,
That has been, and may be again?
– Excerpt from the poem, The Solitary Reaper, by William Wordsworth
I remember those lines from back in school, where we studied this poem as part of our English literature class. To give a bit of context, the poem is about how Wordsworth, the poet, comes across a lone woman singing and harvesting grains in a field, alone in a picturesque valley. And while he doesn’t understand her exact words, he stops to listen nonetheless and wonders what she is singing about — whether it is about an old battle, personal loss or pain. He continues to listen to her song and in the end, quietly walks away, taking her music with him, in his heart.
Needless to say, I absolutely loved this poem (Guess I am just a hopeless romantic!). And much like Wordsworth’s walk in the mountains, I often find the occasional solitary escapes within the city equally enriching; those spaces and moments where I am close enough to see something beautiful in the city, but far enough to just be a passive observer. And sometimes, when I am walking around with a camera around my neck, sitting alone watching the ocean waves, or just having some lunch by myself with a book for company, I find others doing the same, making me wonder what their story could be.
But my musings are often short-lived, for you know what they say: You can fence yourself in, but you can’t forever fence the world out. At least, not in a city. For now, with a full to-do list staring at me, it is time to get back to my reality. So adios until my next post!
11 thoughts on “Solitary”
Went back to my 6th grade English Literature class for a while. Needed the escape… Thanks 🙂
This poem can relate so well..!!just d perfect use of words!!!
Thank you!
I really like the poem piece, thought provoking with those powerful words.
I love the poem Solitary Reaper and many others by Wordsworth. Very well said, I love the solitude, it is the best way to unwind and connect to self.
I’m new around and I couldn’t resist to your writing and photography, which make me feel romantic but also jealous. Feeling very inspired!
I have always loved that poem as well.
Love your photos. The one with the old man in the temple praharam (his pattai suggests Kapaleeshvarar, but the scultptures are more vaishnavaite – Parthasarathy?)
I love that your photos bring to life the city I was born, live in and love.
Well, that was taken at the Kapaleeshwar temple and it is so cool that you recognized it off the photo 🙂
Chennai flows in my blood 🙂
I love the poem excerpt! His words are so powerful – and I enjoyed the way you connected it to your own life. Thank you for sharing! The poem is a great hook by the way (it caught my eyes while browsing through my “Reader” 🙂
Haha! The hook wasn’t intentional though 😀 But I am happy you liked it!
