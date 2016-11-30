8 June 2016. Like most of my posts, this too begins with a commute. A little boy, with his head covered in gauze and an IV catheter in his arm, sits in front of me. It is a seat meant for two, but like many things Indian, a ‘little adjustment’ ensures that three people are squeezed onto the…
A notebook to pen some thoughts in, millet-based cookies for a relatively guilt-free snack, a book for the inevitable interludes, and a lot of paint. That’s the stuff the best Sunday mornings are made of. (Oil on paper)
Life is an adventure in the long run, however boring or routine it may seem at the moment. And all those little pauses in the course of one offer plenty of opportunities to think, reflect and just wonder where it is all headed (Oh me and my existential crises!). This is one such moment: The text here…
No other time like commute for last minute studying.
Cold water becomes precious on hot summer days, especially for those whose job is to be on the road, driving the bus and issuing tickets. But regular commuters like this woman help out, getting ice-cold water to share with the driver and conductor, on the way back from work. As seen in bus route 29E, 28 April 2016.…
Taking the bus, you see images flashing past – faces, buildings, trees. And sometimes, when you look down, deep in thought, you might just realize that the old wrinkled woman sitting in front of you who, until then, was just another face in the crowd, is actually a construction worker, returning home, carrying a hoe held between tanned, roughened fingers, after a long…
Mums are awesome. When they take the bus, they not only manage to carry their handbags, but they also carry you and everything else that you might ever need — some balloons for you to play with, towels to cool off in the summer heat, food in case you get hungry and so on and so forth.…
It has been 400 years, but #ShakespeareLives. Oh, and I chose to take the plunge and picked up a new book. Fingers crossed!
(Created in response to the Daily Post’s Discover Challenge on ‘Identity‘)
Often, I find myself wondering what to do on the weekends, the usual chores aside. But invariably, I end up walking around my apartment building, going round and round the parking lot; or walking around malls. Neither of which are particularly engaging. All these just make me dream of large parks that I can just walk…
Earlier today, I had the opportunity to attend the Panguni annual festival being held at the Kabaleeshwar temple in Mylapore, Chennai from the 13th – 24th of this month. Today was the famed ‘Therottam’ where ornate chariots carrying different deities go around the temple. Suffice to say, it was a long affair, starting at 7.15 am in…
(Sketched in transit, 1 March 2016, Published in response to the Daily Prompt: Connection)
“You are on a mission to Mars. Because of the length of of the journey, you will never be able to return to Earth. What about our blue planet will you miss the most?”. So went the question on today’s Daily Prompt. That is a pretty easy one to answer. I will miss our crazy cities…
Nothing reflects time and change like old places adapting for the new world. While walking through such places, I do love to capture a bit of the old and the new in one frame – beautiful in their contrast, yet coming together to form one picture. So here are 3 photographs on this theme from 3 different places. Enjoy! Busting center…
Every once in a while, you leave work but somehow work doesn’t leave your thoughts. So you absentmindedly churn out to-do lists for the coming days, mechanically taking one step after another, switching buses and trains, walking by with the crowd, a little afraid of being overwhelmed in case you decide to pause and take a…
Wake up before the sun rises. Check. Watch the sky turn pink while sipping some awesome coffee. Check. Take a long bus ride and see the city wake up. Check. Loiter around on the street and create some art. Check. I love it when a plan comes together! Car-free Sundays are held at Elliot’s Beach Road, Chennai, from…
Because, yeah, what is the worst that could happen?
But you know what they say. Resolutions are meant to be broken and no, I haven’t kept any one. In any case, I shall be optimistic and keep my fingers crossed that I keep this one. Oh, and Happy New Year! (Created in response to The Daily Post’s Daily Prompt: Resolved)
Well, Adele has been smashing world records with her wonderful ‘Hello‘. Meanwhile, some of us mere mortals have been cooped up at home thanks to some unprecedented rain this year, trying to find inspiration in the gloomy weather, and making time to do something else. So, here it is – the story of my weekend. *Plays ‘Hello’ on repeat,…
Where there is an ‘inside’, there has to be an ‘outside’. Life unfolds at the threshold between the two. Created in response for The Daily Post’s Photo Challenge: Transition
Had Munch been alive today, guess this is what The Scream would’ve looked like. Or, maybe I’m just channeling my own geeky ideas in his name. Either way, Happy Halloween! (Created in response to the Daily Post’s prompt ‘Fright Night’)
As the soft sounds remind of you of a city waking up from its stupor, a yellow sun disperses what remains of the early morning chill. Despite the early morning rush, stray sun rays find their way in the bus, lighting up everything in their path, bouncing off the bright blue clothes of the little ones, yellow light turning into blue. At times…
You know all those stereotypes about women being dramatic & men being, well, just men? Sometimes, things get a bit (…er….) dramatic and those stereotypes that you have tried so hard to dismiss just end up coming true. But with time, you learn to laugh at the whole absurdity of the situation and maybe even draw a comic or…